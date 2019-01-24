LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Engineers, Football Coach and a Minor Among Nine Held in Maharashtra for Alleged ISIS Links

ATS is also investigating if the arrested had any connection with an audio tape released by the ISIS in which it threatened to target the Kumbh Mela by poisoning River Ganga.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:January 24, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Engineers, Football Coach and a Minor Among Nine Held in Maharashtra for Alleged ISIS Links
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Three days ahead of Republic Day, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested nine men, including a 17-year-old, for their alleged ISIS links.

An official said that the nine accused — a teen, medical representative, football coach, engineers, and a close aide of an underworld don — had formed a terror outfit, Ummat–e-Mohammadiya.

The arrests were made on Wednesday from Mumbra, Thane and Aurangabad districts.

Mohseen Khan, the prime accused in the case, is the one who allegedly headed the outfit and was said to be connected to the propaganda of ISIS since July 2018. He had recently travelled to Aurangabad to meet other suspects for the same.

Other accused, Salman Khan and Taqui Khan, are brothers of Mohseen. Before joining the alleged terror group, Salman used to give football coaching in Mumbra.

The fourth arrested was identified as Mohammad Mazhar Shaikh, who worked as a computer engineer in a private company in Bhiwandi. He was detained by ATS on Monday evening, while he boarded a bus to Aurangabad to meet the other members.

On the other hand, the 17-year-old accused is a student of electronics and cyber science.

Purportedly, civil engineer Fahad Shah, medical representative Jamman Khuteupad and one Mazhar Shaikh were influenced by Mohseen to be a part of the group. Sarfaraz Ahmed, another accused, a resident of Aurangabad, is the brother-in-law of Mohseen.

ATS officer suspects that the large quantities of chemicals seized from the accused were to be used for a possible chemical attack on a huge public gathering. They are also investigating if the arrested had any connection with an audio tape released by the ISIS in which it threatened to target the Kumbh Mela by poisoning River Ganga.

The ATS has seized various chemicals and acids from the accused including glycerine, urea, acetone powder, bottles with labels of hydrogen peroxide and have been sent to forensic lab.

Mohan Dahikar, DCP Maharashtra ATS, said, "We received information about the suspects having links with ISIS so we mounted watch on them. Based on the information gathered, raids were conducted in Aurangabad and Mumbra. We have seized several chemicals and have sent it for forensic tests."

Advocate for the accused, Khijar Patel denied the allegations of the ATS, he said, "We told the court that the chemicals seized from the accused are just rat poison and thinner. These things are available in every house. The men are innocent."

Twenty-four mobile phones, six pen drives, six laptops, 12 hard disks, six memory cards, 24 CDs, DVDs and SIM cards and knives were also seized from the accused. Videos of several ISIS leaders, including Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, have been recovered from them. These videos were used by Mohseen to radicalise members, the official said.

All suspects have been booked under IPC, 19, 20, 38, 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 135 BP Act. They have been remanded to police custody till February 5.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram