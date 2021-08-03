Engineers, Postgraduates Apply for Dom Job for 8th Pass in Kolkata's Govt Hospital

A Government hospital in Kolkata received applications from engineers, postgraduates, and graduates for dom jobs in a mortuary that demands only Class-8 as qualificaion.

A month ago, Nilratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) sought applications for six vacancies and around 8,000 candidates responded. Though the minimum educational qualification required is Class-8, numerous applicants completed engineering courses, postgraduation and graduation.

The response from candidates with higher degrees can easily reflect the pathetic state of employment in our country. It also reflects the poor state of employment in government sectors where applicants are desperate to enrol themselves.

In December 2020, the NRS authorities advertised for an application for the post of ‘Dom’ of the hospital. Vacancies are only six. Those who have passed class 8th are eligible to apply. And if anyone has experience in this job, he/she will be given priority. But it turns out more than 2,000 applications for this job.

A number of engineering graduates, undergraduates and postgraduates are also candidates for this post. After sorting, 784 people were given admit cards for the recruitment test. The test started at 12 noon on Sunday 1 August.

In addition to several engineers, undergraduate and postgraduate students also appeared for the one-hour test. However, hospital sources said that many candidates did not come to give the exam even though they took the admit card. Several people were not allowed to appear for the exam as they could not come on time. According to hospital sources, 784 people were given admit cards but 284 gave the exam yesterday. A few young people with experience working in temporary positions at DOM in different hospitals have also appeared for the test. There were also 50 women who appeared for the written test.

A young candidate who came from Asansol to appear in the test said, he worked with a private company some months before. But there was no job guarantee. Another 25-year-old candidate said, “I have passed engineering. I thought there would be less competition for Dom’s job. So let’s apply. But today I saw so many people appeared for this job."

“Four years have passed since I finished my studies. There was no benefit in going door to door interviews of different organisations. One or two jobs are available that are also outside Bengal. The salary is also very less. So I have no choice! That’s why I gave the exam for the post of DOM in the hospital," he added.

