England Couple Books Special Train to Ooty For Honeymoon For Whopping Rs 2.85 Lakh
The couple got married just a couple of weeks ago and wanted to enjoy their honeymoon in India.
Nilgiri train surprises the newlywed couple from England.
Chennai: A newlywed couple from England set out for their honeymoon in India and booked a special train from Mettupalayam to Ooty for a whopping Rs 2.85 lakh.
"We love India and the purpose of our journey to India is for a honeymoon," said Graha, who came here along with his wife from England for the first time. The couple who got married just two weeks ago was suggested by a friend to visit India and told them that Nilgiris Railways is the best way to travel through a mountain.
Graha said, "We wanted to come to this beautiful country to have a look at these beautiful steam engines which we heard about from my friend who has been here from 28 years. He suggested that the best railway is Nilgiri Mountain Railway. So we decided to hire a train for our honeymoon and come here."
The couple said it was a fantastic experience to travel in the special train. "We love India and wanted to experience it ourselves."
“It is such a spectacular thing to see and come up here on the toy train. A friend of mine told me that you could book a special train. I checked the details on the Indian Railways website and decided to book a special train. The experience was fantastic. It was amazing to see everything here. Amazing to see the country side, the hospitality is amazing as well," added Graha.
