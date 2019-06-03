English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
England vs Pakistan: Predicted Best XI, Dream11 Picks, Team News, How to Watch LIVE
This is the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at the Trent Bridge starting at 3 PM IST.
England's Moeen Ali (right) celebrates after picking a wicket against South Africa (Pic: AFP)
World Cup favourites England and host England will take on the struggling Pakistan in their second match at Trent Bridge on Monday. While England won comfortably in the opener, Pakistan slumped to a humiliating defeat against the West Indies. Going into the match, England is the overwhelming favourite.
England captain Eoin Morgan played a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side's second World Cup match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. The way Pakistan's batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.
Pakistan, on the other hand, is confident of a comeback despite losing their last 11 one-day Internationals. Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood says England must not forget his team’s resilient performance in the Champions Trophy two years ago as the sides prepare to meet at the World Cup on Monday.
Match Details
This is the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at the Trent Bridge starting at 3 PM IST. The match will be shown on TV on Star Sports and streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Team News
England: The hosts are not expected to make any changes after a comprehensive win over South Africa in the world cup opener. A number of batsmen were able to cross the fifty run mark without going on to make a bigger one and would definitely be on their minds going into the middle phase of the tournament.
Pakistan: A couple of changes are in order with neither Haris Sohail nor Mohammad Hafeez justifying their inclusions over Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik. They are in contention for a starting XI berth.
Predicted Playing 11
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez , Sarfaraz Ahmed, (capt,wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
Dream 11 Picks
Batsmen: Babar Azam (VC), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Shoaib Malik, Johnny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (WK)
All-rounder: Ben Stokes (Capt)
Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mark Wood
