Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

English is Not My Only Language, Says Author Amitav Ghosh After Receiving Jnanpith Award

Ghosh, 62, received the 54th Jnanpith award from former diplomat and West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi at a function held at the India Habitat Centre here.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
English is Not My Only Language, Says Author Amitav Ghosh After Receiving Jnanpith Award
Amitav Ghosh thanked the Jnanpith Selection Board and its chairman eminent novelist Pratibha Ray for the honour.
Loading...

New Delhi: Eminent author Amitav Ghosh, who on Wednesday became the first English writer to be conferred with Jnanpith Award 2018, said he "draws constantly from Bangla and its vast imaginative resources".

Ghosh, 62, received the 54th Jnanpith award from former diplomat and West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi at a function held at the India Habitat Centre here.

The Indian literary award is presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith to an author for their "outstanding contribution towards literature".

After receiving the award, Ghosh said, "English is, not by any means, my only language. Nor would mine work be what it is if I had grown in a circumstance where one language pre-dominated over all others.

"... Like even though I write in English I draw constantly from Bangla and its vast imaginative resources," he said.

He thanked the Jnanpith Selection Board and its chairman eminent novelist Pratibha Ray for the honour, and said when he started writing "many many years ago" he had never imagined that one day an award like Jnanpith would come his way.

"For me, or anyone who has grown up in the Indian literary milieu, the Jnanpith recognition is more than an award because it recognises things beyond literary achievements," Ghosh added. Ghosh, a Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardee, is known for a series of novels such as "Shadow Lines", "The Glass Palace", "The Hungry Tide", and Ibis Trilogy — "Sea of Poppies", "River of Smoke", "Flood of Fire" — chronicling the Opium trade between India and China run by the East India Company and "The Great Derangement; Climate Change and the Unthinkable, a work of non fiction".

His recent novel "Gun Island" is set for its official launch on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, former West Bengal governor Gandhi was all praises for the author, who, he said was a "craftsman" whose work comes from a "sinews of effort no less than the strokes of inspiration".

"Ghosh's material are drawn from the human condition. His resources are the offsprings of study. His achievements are progeny of art and his books are rich in what can only be called minerals," he added.

Some of the biggest Indian writers have been awarded with this prestigious literary recognition. Major names among the 58 recipients include literary icons Krishna Sobti, Kedarnath Singh, Shrilal Shukla, Nirmal Verma, Girish Karnad, Mahasweta Devi, Amrita Pritam and U R Ananthamurthy.

Instituted in 1961, the recipients of Jnanpith award are given a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a citation plaque and a bronze replica of Goddess Saraswati.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram