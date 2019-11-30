English Teacher Fails to Read Textbook During Surprise Check in UP School, Video Goes Viral

Lucknow: In a shocking incident that has highlighted the poor state of education in Uttar Pradesh, an English teacher failed to read even a few lines from a textbook during surprise inspection at a government school in Unnao district.

A video of the incident, wherein the district magistrate of Unnao district can be seen asking a teacher to read out a few lines in English, has gone viral.

‘She should be suspended immediately. She is an English teacher and she can’t even read English properly,” says a visibly angry Devendra Kumar Pandey, district magistrate, as the teacher struggles to read from the textbook.

When the teacher mumbles something in her defense, but Pandey cuts her short, saying, “So what? You’re BA pass, aren’t you? I did not even ask you to translate, all I asked for was that you read a few lines in English from the text book…and you couldn’t do that.”

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

Pandey had visited the school, located in the Sikandarpur Sarausi area of Unnao district, on Friday as part of a surprise check. He first asked the students to read something from their English book and when they started fumbling, he asked the teacher to read a few lines. The teacher also failed to utter straight sentences in English. The DM then directed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to suspend her.

BSA Pradeep Kumar Pandey said further action will be taken after the district magistrate submits his report.

The incident comes just two days after another UP government school in Sonbhadra district made headlines after primary school students were found be served highly diluted milk as part of their midday meal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.