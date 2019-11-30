Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

English Teacher Fails to Read Textbook During Surprise Check in UP School, Video Goes Viral

Devendra Kumar Pandey, district magistrate, was on a surprise check in the school when he asked the teacher to read out a few lines in English.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 30, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
English Teacher Fails to Read Textbook During Surprise Check in UP School, Video Goes Viral
Screenshot of the video that has now gone viral.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident that has highlighted the poor state of education in Uttar Pradesh, an English teacher failed to read even a few lines from a textbook during surprise inspection at a government school in Unnao district.

A video of the incident, wherein the district magistrate of Unnao district can be seen asking a teacher to read out a few lines in English, has gone viral.

‘She should be suspended immediately. She is an English teacher and she can’t even read English properly,” says a visibly angry Devendra Kumar Pandey, district magistrate, as the teacher struggles to read from the textbook.

When the teacher mumbles something in her defense, but Pandey cuts her short, saying, “So what? You’re BA pass, aren’t you? I did not even ask you to translate, all I asked for was that you read a few lines in English from the text book…and you couldn’t do that.”

Pandey had visited the school, located in the Sikandarpur Sarausi area of Unnao district, on Friday as part of a surprise check. He first asked the students to read something from their English book and when they started fumbling, he asked the teacher to read a few lines. The teacher also failed to utter straight sentences in English. The DM then directed the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) to suspend her.

BSA Pradeep Kumar Pandey said further action will be taken after the district magistrate submits his report.

The incident comes just two days after another UP government school in Sonbhadra district made headlines after primary school students were found be served highly diluted milk as part of their midday meal.

