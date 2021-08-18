English Vinglish: Worried about Family, But Young Afghan Man Wants to Stay in Kolkata to Study

Young Mohammad Taher Rahmati dreams of going back to his village, opening a school there, and teaching English to the children. But, for now, he doesn’t want to leave Kolkata. Rahmati grew up in Paktika, a small village ringed by hills, in Afghanistan. After clearing class 12, he came to India for higher studies.

From a young age, Rahmati witnessed the turbulent environment in Afghanistan. He wanted to help the people in his country acquire proficiency in English. Rahmati came to Kolkata in 2020. He did not know anyone in the city but he tried to get admission in Jadavpur University. However, he said, he learnt that no foreign student can be admitted without the permission of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“I want to do BA (Honours) in English. My dream is to go back to the village and open a school. I will teach English to the children there," he told News18.

Rahmati was wandering the streets of Kolkata when a Kabuliwala, a fellow Afghan named Khan Baba, found him. He has kept the young man with him ever since.

Rahmati is yet to get the opportunity to pursue his educational aspirations. He says he has no money and cannot go back either. Rahmati has been watching the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan through news and social media. He says he has not been able to speak with his parents, three brothers and a sister back home for the past two months.

“I am very worried for my family," he told News18. “My mother and sister are at home. I don’t know what condition they are in now. All communication with them has been cut off." He requested West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to extend his visa and allow him to stay so he can keep chasing his dreams.

