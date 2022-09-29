CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#CongressCrisis#IndvsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Enhance Affordable Access to Therapeutics, Vaccines to Fight Pandemic: MoS Anupriya Patel at SCO Meet
1-MIN READ

Enhance Affordable Access to Therapeutics, Vaccines to Fight Pandemic: MoS Anupriya Patel at SCO Meet

PTI

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Anupriya Patel also called for an effective cooperation among the member countries to promote trade (Photo: ANI File)

Anupriya Patel also called for an effective cooperation among the member countries to promote trade (Photo: ANI File)

Patel also pitched for sharing the best practices on technological development, optimum utilisation of resources and conservation of environment

India on Thursday stressed on the need to work towards enhancing affordable access to medicines, therapeutics and vaccines for fighting any pandemic such as Covid-19.

Speaking at the 21st meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministers responsible for foreign economy and trade, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel also called for an effective cooperation among the member countries to promote trade.

“She stressed on the need to work towards enhancing affordable access to medicines, therapeutics, vaccines as well as healthcare at affordable prices for fighting any pandemic, such as Covid-19, to preserve the life, livelihood, food and nutritional security of the poorest,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

She also pitched for sharing the best practices on technological development, optimum utilisation of resources and conservation of environment.

The virtual meeting was attended by the representative of SCO secretariat and heads of delegations of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, it added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 29, 2022, 16:44 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 16:44 IST