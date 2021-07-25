Enjoying Unlock in Karnataka? Data Shows the State May be Heading Towards Really Bad Days

Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru are displaying worrying signs of deteriorating Covid-19 conditions at a time when practically everything has opened up on the condition that Covid-19 safety measures and pandemic-appropriate behaviour are observed.

While the gap between discharged patients and new cases is closing, the rate of decline in the number of active cases is slowing. These are not encouraging signs, especially since the State Government claims that the second wave is winding down and that the city and most of the state are now open to normal life, with only heavy rains keeping people indoors, the New Indian Express reports.

While the daily number of new Covid-19 cases has remained relatively constant across the state, the number of discharged patients has decreased from 3,188 on July 15 to 2,050 on Saturday. On Saturday, the number of active cases decreased by 0.92 percent, from 24,127 cases on Friday to 23,905 instances on Saturday.

However, the drop has been substantially greater after July 15, with the largest drops of 6.02 percent on July 19 and 4.61 percent on July 20. Following that, on July 22, it fell to 3.7 percent, 2.3 percent on July 23, and 0.92 percent on Saturday.

On Saturday, there was only a 0.21 percent drop in active cases in Bengaluru, after an 8.01 percent drop on July 19 from 11,751 to 10,809 instances.

The number of active cases in the city has risen to 8,346 from 8,364 the day before. The rate of recuperation has also decreased, with an improvement from 97.9% on Friday to just 97.91 percent on Saturday.

Karnataka’s Eased Lockdown

Further easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Karnataka government on Saturday had permitted reopening of amusement parks and similar places, and allowed places of worship to carry out related religious activities from July 25. “Amusement Parks and similar places permitted to reopen strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department," an order issued by Principal Secretary to Revenue Department (Disaster Management) N Manjunatha Prasad said.

However, water sports and water related adventure activities are not allowed, it said. Also, places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from July 25, strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the department concerned.

However, temple festivals, processions, and congregations are not allowed, the order added. Earlier this month the government had allowed places of worship to open only for darshan, and no other special seva or other activities were permitted.

