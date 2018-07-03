English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Enough is Enough': Capt Amarinder Tweets Final Warning to Drug Peddlers in Punjab
In a video message, Singh said his government was ready to change laws and take action to rid the state of drug menace, which would not be allowed to continue in Punjab under his tenure.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn of strict action against drug smugglers.
In a video message, Singh said his government was ready to change laws and take action to rid the state of drug menace, which would not be allowed to continue in Punjab under his tenure.
The chief minister said, “For past some time there is widespread concern over the drug menace in Punjab. Many lives have been lost due to drugs in Punjab and this cannot be allowed to happen before our eyes… We will change the law if required, strictest possible action will be taken against those engaged in drug peddling. I warn these people to stop as enough is enough…”
On Monday, the Punjab government recommended death penalty for drug peddling and smuggling in the state. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the state Cabinet held in Chandigarh.
Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government for approval. He tweeted: “Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab.”
Giving details about the meeting, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa had said, “The proposal to award capital punishment to drug smugglers is being sent to the Centre for approval. We will not spare anyone who is found guilty, be it an ordinary man or an officer. Parents also need to keep an eye on their children to see if they are getting involved with drugs in any way. Youngsters are even eating lizards and Iodex these days.”
