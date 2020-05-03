Enough Medicine Stocks Available, Avoid Panic Buying, Says AICDA

Thane: There is sufficient stock of medicines in the country and people should not indulge in panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, said All India Chemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Kalyan in Thane, Shinde said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly.

"In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchase should be made on doctor's prescription," he said.

