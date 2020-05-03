Enough Medicine Stocks Available, Avoid Panic Buying, Says AICDA
AICDA President said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly.
A worker wearing a protective suit checks the prescription of a man to deliver him medicines in Kolkata. (PTI)
Thane: There is sufficient stock of medicines in the country and people should not indulge in panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak, said All India Chemists and Druggists Association president Jagannath Shinde on Sunday.
Talking to reporters in Kalyan in Thane, Shinde said current stocks would easily last till July and fresh supply from pharmaceutical companies was coming in regularly.
"In all 8.50 lakh chemist shops in the country, all kinds of medicines are available. People should not indulge in panic buying or hoard medicines out of fear. Purchase should be made on doctor's prescription," he said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani Share Son Vanraj's First Pics on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
- 'Give PPE Kits Instead': Twitter Responds to IAF Showering Flowers on Covid-19 Hospitals
- The French are Being Urged to Eat More Cheese as an Act of 'Patriotism' amid Covid-19 Crisis
- Working from Home During Lockdown Has Changed Sleep Schedules of 67% Indians, Study Shows
- Former India Cricketer Dilip Doshi Says Chuni Goswami Brought 'Sense of Fitness' from Football to Cricket