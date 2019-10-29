Enraged Over Arrest, Supporters of 2 Criminals Throw Stones at UP Cops, Tie Them to Tree

Lucknow: Enraged over the arrest, supporters of two criminals threw stones at police officers before tying them to a tree in a Varanasi village. The mob also stole service pistols of the officers.

The incident occurred in Varanasi's Harsos village on Monday evening when two policemen arrived at the spot on a motorcycle to arrest criminals Rajan Bhardwaj and Rahul after being informed that the duo was in Harsos at a relative's place for dinner.

On confirming their presence, the officers called three more policemen in a car for ferrying Rajan and Rahul to the police station. While attempting to nab the duo, Rahul managed to escape and Rajan was taken in the car. However, on the way, a large group of supporters blocked the route and protested against the arrest. Some of them threw stones at the the bike-borne officers.

They then tied the officers to a Neem tree and beat them up, and stole their service pistols.

The situation was brought under control only after the arrival of SSP Anand Kulkarni and SP (Rural) Martand Prakash along with an additional force.

According to officials, more than two dozen people have been detained for investigation in the matter and raids were being carried on to apprehend the culprits. Criminal Rajan Bhardwaj was staying at his maternal place in Jaunpur, where he was wanted in a criminal case.

