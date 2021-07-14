Enraged Over Being Beaten Up by Father of Girl He Stalked for Months, 21-yr-old Hacks Minor to Death

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking to death a 16-year-old girl with an axe in Delhi whom he had been stalking for months.

“We received a PCR call at 1:30 pm from South Campus police station saying that a girl had been attacked with an axe. She was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away today. The accused Pravin was a stalker and has been caught," South-West District Deputy Commissioner of Police Ingit Pratap Singh said on Tuesday.

Police said the man, who was hiding at his sister’s house in Palwal, Haryana, after attacking the Class 11 student, had been stalking the girl for months. Upset with the same, she informed her father who works as a watchman. He then beat up Pravin, who decided to kill her in a fit of rage.

Police said Pravin purchased an axe from RK Puram around a month ago and on Monday, struck the girl with the weapon as she headed home before fleeing the scene. News agency PTI said the 16-year-old suffered an injury near her eyebrow and although she was taken to the hospital, she died of her injuries shortly after.

“I was at the shop when I received the information. My father runs an electric shop and we have a fruit shop also. She used to sit in the shop from 10 am to 2 pm every day. The accused used to harass my sister and also said that he will kill her before her birthday," the girl’s sister said, according to PTI.

A few weeks ago, the Delhi police arrested a 22-year-old gym trainer for allegedly stalking over 100 women on social media and sending obscene messages and video clips from fake accounts.

