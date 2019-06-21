Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Driver Caught on CCTV Punching Gurgaon Toll Operator After She Asked Him to Pay Up

The CCTV grab of the Kherki Daula toll plaza showed a man charging towards the toll collector and hitting her through the window of the booth.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Driver Caught on CCTV Punching Gurgaon Toll Operator After She Asked Him to Pay Up
A female worker was assaulted at the Kherki Daula Toll plaza. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A woman toll plaza worker in Gurugram was manhandled and hit on the face by a car driver on early Friday morning. The man assaulted her when she allegedly refused to let him pass without paying tax.

A CCTV footage of the Kherki Daula toll plaza showed a man charging towards the toll collector and hitting her through the window of the booth even as the others present at the scene tried to intervene.

While the man was taken away by the crowd, the toll collector could be seen holding her face. The fellow toll plaza employees rushed to her help as she grimaced with pain.

A case has been registered in the matter and the police are also looking into the CCTV footage of the incident.

This is not the first time that incident of rage on roads in Gurugram has been shared on social media. Last year in December, a Gurugram resident had hit and dragged a traffic policeman on the bonnet of his car when the officer tried to stop the driver for entering the wrong side of the road.

Read full article
