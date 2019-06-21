Driver Caught on CCTV Punching Gurgaon Toll Operator After She Asked Him to Pay Up
The CCTV grab of the Kherki Daula toll plaza showed a man charging towards the toll collector and hitting her through the window of the booth.
A female worker was assaulted at the Kherki Daula Toll plaza. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: A woman toll plaza worker in Gurugram was manhandled and hit on the face by a car driver on early Friday morning. The man assaulted her when she allegedly refused to let him pass without paying tax.
A CCTV footage of the Kherki Daula toll plaza showed a man charging towards the toll collector and hitting her through the window of the booth even as the others present at the scene tried to intervene.
While the man was taken away by the crowd, the toll collector could be seen holding her face. The fellow toll plaza employees rushed to her help as she grimaced with pain.
#WATCH Kherki Daula Toll Plaza employee hit by a car driver early morning today; case registered, accused absconding #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/AwdXxxOFNn— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
A case has been registered in the matter and the police are also looking into the CCTV footage of the incident.
This is not the first time that incident of rage on roads in Gurugram has been shared on social media. Last year in December, a Gurugram resident had hit and dragged a traffic policeman on the bonnet of his car when the officer tried to stop the driver for entering the wrong side of the road.
Also Watch
-
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Blockbuster Success to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh
- Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar Understands Money's Importance in Super 30 Song 'Paisa'
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
- India's 'Rubber Boy' Ujjawal Vishwakarma Makes Extreme Yoga Look So Easy
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s