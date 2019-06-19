Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Enraged Over Break-up, Maharashtra Man Kills Girlfriend's Brother

The deceased had got wind of the affair and told the accused to stop seeing his sister, saying it would bring bad name to the girl's family.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:11 PM IST
Enraged Over Break-up, Maharashtra Man Kills Girlfriend's Brother
Representative image.
Jalna: A man was arrested along with his accomplice by police in Jalna district of Maharashtra Wednesday for allegedly killing the brother of the girl he was in love with.

Kumar Anup Sonwane (20)and Karan Shelke (18),both residents of Buldana, were arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to death Swapnil Bhutte (22) on June 14 atParath in Bhokardan tehsil of Jalna district.

Assistant police inspector Shankar Shinde said Bhutte's body, with its face smashed, was found in a field at Parath on June 14.

Probe revealed that Bhutte's cousin was in love with Sonwane. Bhutte got wind of the affair and told Sonawane to stop seeing his sister, saying it would bring bad name to the girl's family. He also told his family about the affair, which led the girl to tell Sonawane that she could not continue the relationship because the family was against it.

Holding a grudge against Bhutte, Sonawane, with the help of his friend Shelke, allegedly killed him, the police officer said.

Sonawane was arrested from his relative's house in Aurangabad and Shelke from Buldana. Both were booked for murder.

