English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brother-Sister Duo Stab Delhi Delivery Boy Multiple Times, Dump Body in Drain
The woman got into an argument with him after he reached her house. She along with her brother then attacked him and strangulated him with shoe laces.
Representative Image. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a delivery man multiple times in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar after he failed to deliver the cell phone they ordered from a shopping portal, police said on Friday.
The accused were identified as Kamal Deep (30) and her brother Jitender Singh (34), the police said, adding they recovered Rs 40,000, a van used in the offence, a blood stained towel, a knife and shoe laces used to strangle the delivery man.
The incident came to light on March 21 after a man was found lying in a pool of blood in a drain in Chander Vihar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M N Tiwari said. The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he is recuperating.
He told the police that he had come to deliver a cell phone worth Rs 11,000 to Kamal Deep and called her to confirm her address. She then started calling him about why he was getting delayed.
The woman got into an argument with him after he reached her house. She along with her brother then attacked him and strangulated him with shoe laces. He fell down and then she sat on his abdomen and attacked him on his hands and face with a knife, Tiwari said.
When the man became unconscious, Kaur and Singh robbed Rs 40,000 cash from him and later dumped him near a drain thinking that he was dead, the police said.
Also Watch
The accused were identified as Kamal Deep (30) and her brother Jitender Singh (34), the police said, adding they recovered Rs 40,000, a van used in the offence, a blood stained towel, a knife and shoe laces used to strangle the delivery man.
The incident came to light on March 21 after a man was found lying in a pool of blood in a drain in Chander Vihar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M N Tiwari said. The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he is recuperating.
He told the police that he had come to deliver a cell phone worth Rs 11,000 to Kamal Deep and called her to confirm her address. She then started calling him about why he was getting delayed.
The woman got into an argument with him after he reached her house. She along with her brother then attacked him and strangulated him with shoe laces. He fell down and then she sat on his abdomen and attacked him on his hands and face with a knife, Tiwari said.
When the man became unconscious, Kaur and Singh robbed Rs 40,000 cash from him and later dumped him near a drain thinking that he was dead, the police said.
Also Watch
-
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes As Kaartik Aaryan Dedicates Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani To Her; Watch Video
- Flipkart Delivery Boy Stabbed 20 Times By Delhi Woman For Late Delivery of Smartphone