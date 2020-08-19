Enraged over Her Dark Skin, Hyderabad Man Slits Wife's Throat, Then Attempts to Kill Self

A man allegedly murdered his wife over his displeasure with the complexion of her skin and later attempted to take his life in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accused is currently being treated at a private hospital in the city.

The incident took place in Miyapur area after an argument broke out between the couple, following which the man slit his wife’s throat with a knife.

“Yagantaiah alias Yogi and his wife Aruna belong to Guntakal area of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh and got married six months ago. They came to Hyderabad for a job,” said, Miyapur Inspector Venkatesh.

The duo was reportedly happy initially, however, things turned sour between the couple shortly after. The accused reportedly assaulted the deceased over his displeasure with her dark-skinned complexion, which for him wasn’t “beautiful enough”, the cop added.

The accused was convinced by a relative to marry Aruna after a failed relationship, said the police.

On the day of the crime, a quarrel broke out and in a fit of rage Yogi committed the murder. Later, he attempted to die by suicide.

His condition is currently critical, the Inspector said, adding that the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.