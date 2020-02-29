Enraged Over Music Being Stopped, Wedding Guest Shoots 20-year-old DJ in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: A 20-year-old disc jockey (DJ) was allegedly killed in Uttarakhand on Friday night after a guest shot him following a dispute over stopping the music at a wedding. The incident took place in Bariya Daulat village near Rudrapur at around 10 pm.

Initial probe revealed that Avtar Singh, the DJ, had entered into an argument with some youth and stopped the music, enraged by which a guest fired at him with a country-made pistol, The Hindustan Times reported.

The police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, according to Prakash Chand, in-charge of Bariya Daulat police outpost.

“We had received information that a man was injured in a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Bariya Daulat village. By the time we reached, he was taken to a nearby hospital and the accused had already fled from the scene,” said Chand.

Injured in the neck, Singh was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

“Some youth were dancing when an argument broke out between them and Singh. In an attempt to pacify the youth, Singh stopped the music when one of them got furious for the stoppage and fired at him with a country-made pistol,” said the police official.

“In that chaos, the main accused also managed to flee. Howeve,r as the probe progressed, we nabbed six persons who were involved in the argument with Singh. Efforts are on to arrest the main accused who is on the run,” said Chand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.