Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Enraged Over Music Being Stopped, Wedding Guest Shoots 20-year-old DJ in Uttarakhand

Initial probe revealed that Avtar Singh, the DJ, had entered into an argument with some youth and stopped the music, enraged by which a guest fired at him with a country-made pistol.

News18.com

Updated:February 29, 2020, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Enraged Over Music Being Stopped, Wedding Guest Shoots 20-year-old DJ in Uttarakhand
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old disc jockey (DJ) was allegedly killed in Uttarakhand on Friday night after a guest shot him following a dispute over stopping the music at a wedding. The incident took place in Bariya Daulat village near Rudrapur at around 10 pm.

Initial probe revealed that Avtar Singh, the DJ, had entered into an argument with some youth and stopped the music, enraged by which a guest fired at him with a country-made pistol, The Hindustan Times reported.

The police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, according to Prakash Chand, in-charge of Bariya Daulat police outpost.

“We had received information that a man was injured in a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Bariya Daulat village. By the time we reached, he was taken to a nearby hospital and the accused had already fled from the scene,” said Chand.

Injured in the neck, Singh was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

“Some youth were dancing when an argument broke out between them and Singh. In an attempt to pacify the youth, Singh stopped the music when one of them got furious for the stoppage and fired at him with a country-made pistol,” said the police official.

“In that chaos, the main accused also managed to flee. Howeve,r as the probe progressed, we nabbed six persons who were involved in the argument with Singh. Efforts are on to arrest the main accused who is on the run,” said Chand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram