'Enrich Festival of Democracy': As Polling Begins, PM Modi Urges Voters to Come Out in Huge Numbers

New Delhi: As polling begins for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and bypolls in 18 states, PM Modi on Monday urged those eligible to turn up and vote in "record" numbers.

Taking to Twitter he said, "I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy." The Prime Minister also expressed his hope for a high turnout among young voters.

Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2019

Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah also appealed to voters of Haryana and Maharashtra to turn out and vote to ensure a "stable" government in the state.

"Your one vote is important for choosing the government that realizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swaraj as the basis of development and welfare for the poor. I appeal to my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra to vote to maintain a stable and honest government in the state," he wrote in a tweet.

In a second tweet, he urged voters in Haryana to cast votes that will help the state overcome the bounds of cast, nepotism, and factionalism.

वीरभूमि हरियाणा के विकास के लिए जातिवाद, परिवारवाद और भ्रष्टाचार सबसे बड़े अवरोधक हैं। विकासवाद और राष्ट्रवाद के लिए दिया गया आपका एक वोट हरियाणा को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर रखेगा।हरियाणा के मेरे सभी भाई और बहन जलपान से पहले मतदान कर प्रदेश की विकासयात्रा में भागीदार बनें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2019

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also tweeting urging higher voter turnout. "Voting is our Right, Voting is our Duty, And voting is an integral part of democracy. DO VOTE!" he wrote.

The 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana, which saw the BJP clinch victory over the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Congress, had recorded the highest voter turnout for the state at 76.54%. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, voter turnout in 2014 had been recorded at 63.38%.

Polling will take place in 96,661 booths on Monday. As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 seats. In Maharashtra, where the 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and smaller parties is against the 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP, a total of 8,98,39,600 people, including 4,28,43,635 women, are eligible to vote.

Meanwhile, in Haryana the ruling BJP has locked horns with opposition Congress and the fledgling JJP for the 90 assembly seats which has over 1.83 crore voters, including 85 lakh women and 252 transgenders, who will cast their votes in 19,578 booths.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.