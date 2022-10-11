CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ensure Equal Rights for Girls, Says Kerala CM on International Day of Girl Child
1-MIN READ

Ensure Equal Rights for Girls, Says Kerala CM on International Day of Girl Child

PTI

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 13:13 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

File photo of Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

The CM urged everyone to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the ‘International Day Of the Girl Child’ and urged everyone to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

In a tweet, the Marxist veteran said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

“On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let’s ensure that our girls can: Enjoy equal rights, avail quality education, consume nutritious foods, access quality healthcare, earn and be independent, hold their heads high and live without fear. Happy #IDG2022,” he tweeted.

first published:October 11, 2022, 13:13 IST
last updated:October 11, 2022, 13:13 IST