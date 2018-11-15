GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ensure Fair System to Address Sexual Harassment Complaints at AIR, Maneka Gandhi Tells I&B Minister Rathore

Several cases of alleged mishandling of sexual harassment complaints have been reported from different AIR stations in the wake of the recent #MeToo movement.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2018, 10:13 PM IST
File photo of Union minister Maneka Gandhi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to ensure that a "sensitive and fair system" is put in place at the All India Radio (AIR) to address recent sexual harassment complaints.

As part of this movement, scores of women have spoken out about sexual harassment at workplace.

In a letter to Rathore on November 9, Gandhi said, "Some of these women had complained to the appropriate authorities but no action seems to have been taken. I understand that an organisation would have a natural tendency to dismiss a casual woman employee the moment she reports sexual harassment."

"I would like to submit that the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act is equally applicable to a woman employee irrespective of her being a permanent, temporary or casual employee," she said.

"I am sure you will look into these complaints and ensure that a sensitive and fair system is put in place to address any such grievance in AIR," Gandhi said.

The minister said a responsible organisation must provide justice to each and every woman who complains of sexual harassment.
