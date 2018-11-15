English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ensure Fair System to Address Sexual Harassment Complaints at AIR, Maneka Gandhi Tells I&B Minister Rathore
Several cases of alleged mishandling of sexual harassment complaints have been reported from different AIR stations in the wake of the recent #MeToo movement.
File photo of Union minister Maneka Gandhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to ensure that a "sensitive and fair system" is put in place at the All India Radio (AIR) to address recent sexual harassment complaints.
Several cases of alleged mishandling of sexual harassment complaints have been reported from different AIR stations in the wake of the recent #MeToo movement.
As part of this movement, scores of women have spoken out about sexual harassment at workplace.
In a letter to Rathore on November 9, Gandhi said, "Some of these women had complained to the appropriate authorities but no action seems to have been taken. I understand that an organisation would have a natural tendency to dismiss a casual woman employee the moment she reports sexual harassment."
"I would like to submit that the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act is equally applicable to a woman employee irrespective of her being a permanent, temporary or casual employee," she said.
"I am sure you will look into these complaints and ensure that a sensitive and fair system is put in place to address any such grievance in AIR," Gandhi said.
The minister said a responsible organisation must provide justice to each and every woman who complains of sexual harassment.
Several cases of alleged mishandling of sexual harassment complaints have been reported from different AIR stations in the wake of the recent #MeToo movement.
As part of this movement, scores of women have spoken out about sexual harassment at workplace.
In a letter to Rathore on November 9, Gandhi said, "Some of these women had complained to the appropriate authorities but no action seems to have been taken. I understand that an organisation would have a natural tendency to dismiss a casual woman employee the moment she reports sexual harassment."
"I would like to submit that the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act is equally applicable to a woman employee irrespective of her being a permanent, temporary or casual employee," she said.
"I am sure you will look into these complaints and ensure that a sensitive and fair system is put in place to address any such grievance in AIR," Gandhi said.
The minister said a responsible organisation must provide justice to each and every woman who complains of sexual harassment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- Farhan Akhtar Feels Great as He 'Bumped' into Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, See Post
- Monster Meteorite Crater, 'Bigger Than Paris', Discovered in Greenland
- #DeepVeerKiShaadi: Check Out All Inside Photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Wedding
- Jawa Motorcycle Returns To India: Shah Rukh Khan Goes Nostalgic, Says 'Grew Up On This'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...