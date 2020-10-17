Ensure Full Use Of Rohini, Rithala, Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant Capacities: Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday directed officials of Rohini, Rithala and Coronation sewage treatment plants to lift extra water from drains to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of their capacities. During an inspection, the minister said vacant forest land near the three sewage treatment plants should be used for improving groundwater levels using treated water.

No wastewater should reach storm water drains without being treated. It should be diverted to the sewage treatment plants, he added. “In the recent past, this treated water is not being utilized to full capacity. There are 20 wastewater treatment plants and currently, around 500 million gallon of wastewater a day is being treated, of which 90-95 MGD is being used,” Jain said.

