Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ensure Hassle-free Scholarship to Students from Backward Classes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Welfare Dept

Adityanath has also instructed the department to immediately release the scholarship and fee reimbursement amount directly into the bank accounts of students.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 10, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ensure Hassle-free Scholarship to Students from Backward Classes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Welfare Dept
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Backward Class Welfare Department (BCWD) to resolve any issues in the disbursal of scholarship and fee reimbursement to students from backward classes.

Adityanath has also instructed the department to immediately release the scholarship and fee reimbursement amount directly into the bank accounts of students. The Chief Minister has asked for a detailed report from the department as well within three days, hinting at the possibility of strict action against officials showing a lackadaisical attitude.

The CM has also announced an internship program for students of classes 10 and 12, and those pursuing graduation.

Speaking at a job fair organised at the Gorakhpur University on Sunday, he said, “Under the proposed internship program, students will be linked to technical institutes and industries. A student will be given an internship for a time period of six months to one year, and will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500.

“The amount of honorarium will be shared by central and state governments. Out of Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500 will be given by central government, while Rs 1,000 will be given by the state government,” he added.

The UP CM also promised assistance to youths in finding jobs and said an HR cell will also be created for it. He also stated that the government will recruit 20% women in the state police department.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram