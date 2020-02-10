Ensure Hassle-free Scholarship to Students from Backward Classes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Welfare Dept

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Backward Class Welfare Department (BCWD) to resolve any issues in the disbursal of scholarship and fee reimbursement to students from backward classes.

Adityanath has also instructed the department to immediately release the scholarship and fee reimbursement amount directly into the bank accounts of students. The Chief Minister has asked for a detailed report from the department as well within three days, hinting at the possibility of strict action against officials showing a lackadaisical attitude.

The CM has also announced an internship program for students of classes 10 and 12, and those pursuing graduation.

Speaking at a job fair organised at the Gorakhpur University on Sunday, he said, “Under the proposed internship program, students will be linked to technical institutes and industries. A student will be given an internship for a time period of six months to one year, and will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500.

“The amount of honorarium will be shared by central and state governments. Out of Rs 2,500, Rs 1,500 will be given by central government, while Rs 1,000 will be given by the state government,” he added.

The UP CM also promised assistance to youths in finding jobs and said an HR cell will also be created for it. He also stated that the government will recruit 20% women in the state police department.

