INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ensure Implementation of Parameters in Covid-19 Containment Zones: Delhi Chief Secy to Officials

Image for representation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Image for representation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

In the meeting, the chief secretary asked all officials concerned to implement the modified COVID response plan for Delhi.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Friday directed district magistrates and DCPs to ensure strict implementation of all parameters in the COVID-19 containment zones, sources said.

The chief secretary also asked the DMs to keep up their efforts to arrest the spread of coronavirus as steps being taken by authorities are yielding good results.

Dev chaired a meeting with principal secretary (home), principal secretary (health), principal secretary (revenue), Delhi's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), all DMs, DCPs and other officials on the issue of modified COVID response plan for Delhi.

In the meeting, the chief secretary asked all officials concerned to implement the modified COVID response plan for Delhi, sources said.

At present, there are 633 containment zones in the city.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,089 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.09 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,300.

Forty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

Next Story
Loading