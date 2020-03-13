Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
India
1-min read

Ensure Masks and Sanitisers are Not Sold Above MRP: Pharma Pricing Regulator to States

NPPA Chairman Shubhra Singh also met representatives of pharmaceutical industry on the issue of availability of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

PTI

March 13, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Ensure Masks and Sanitisers are Not Sold Above MRP: Pharma Pricing Regulator to States
The prices of protective masks have shot up manifold. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority(NPPA) on Friday asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that masks and sanitisers are not sold above their maximum retail price(MRP).

"The state drug controllers (SDCs) and food and drugs administrators (FDAs) of all the states and union territories have been requested to have a close vigilance in the market to check the sale of masks and sanitizers at the rates higher than the MRP," the drug pricing authority said in a tweet.

NPPA had earlier written to chief secretaries of states, principal secretaries (health) and state drug controllers, urging them to closely monitor the production and availability of APIs and formulations to prevent black marketing and hoarding in their states or UTs.

NPPA Chairman Shubhra Singh on Thursday met representatives of pharmaceutical industry associations on the issue of availability of critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

"It is assured that sufficient stock of critical APIs and formulations is available to meet the requirements of the situation arising out of COVID-19," NPPA had said in a tweet.

NPPA is an independent regulator for pricing of drugs and to ensure availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
