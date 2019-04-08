English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Ensure’ Most Used Word in BJP Manifesto, ‘Nation’ Goes Down a Few Notches From 2014
The party’s poll campaign has largely focused on the national security narrative and this, too, was reflected in the vision document as the word ‘secure’ was used 49 times.
PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and home minister Rajnath Singh release the BJP manifesto. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Even as experts parse through the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party to identify its focus areas heading into the Lok Sabha elections, we gave it a little tech twist to crunch the 45-page document and bring to you the words used most by the saffron party in it.
The word cloud generator threw up some interesting statistics, showing where issues like farmer distress, national security, women empowerment, unemployment, economic growth, good governance fall on the priority list of the party.
The word most used by the BJP in the ‘sankalp patra’ was ‘ensure’, which appeared 181 times, followed by ‘India’ at 124 and ‘govern’ at 102. A comparison with the 2014 manifesto shows that India was top at ‘135’ five years ago and ‘governing’ was second at 121.
The word ‘nation’ had appeared 111 times in BJP’s 2014 manifesto but has been relegated to the seventh slot this time as it was repeated 76 times.
That the BJP is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take it to the majority mark is no secret, and the manifesto also confirms it. While the word ‘Modi’ appears 32 times in it, ‘BJP’ has been used only 20 times. The numbers show that the dependence on the PM has only increased.
In 2014, the word BJP had appeared 107 times, while Modi had been used just three times. In addition, while Narendra has been used 22 times this time around, there was no mention of it five years ago.
BJP 2019 Manifesto
BJP 2014 Manifesto
A visual representation of the words mentioned the most in the BJP manifesto.
The party’s poll campaign has largely focused on the national security narrative and this, too, was reflected in the vision document as the word ‘secure’ was used 49 times, while ‘border’ and safety were used seven and five times respectively.
On the policy front, infrastructure, women, education and farmers were placed on almost the same pedestal. While the first three words were used 41 times each, the latter was used 40 times.
The word cloud generator threw up some interesting statistics, showing where issues like farmer distress, national security, women empowerment, unemployment, economic growth, good governance fall on the priority list of the party.
The word most used by the BJP in the ‘sankalp patra’ was ‘ensure’, which appeared 181 times, followed by ‘India’ at 124 and ‘govern’ at 102. A comparison with the 2014 manifesto shows that India was top at ‘135’ five years ago and ‘governing’ was second at 121.
The word ‘nation’ had appeared 111 times in BJP’s 2014 manifesto but has been relegated to the seventh slot this time as it was repeated 76 times.
That the BJP is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take it to the majority mark is no secret, and the manifesto also confirms it. While the word ‘Modi’ appears 32 times in it, ‘BJP’ has been used only 20 times. The numbers show that the dependence on the PM has only increased.
In 2014, the word BJP had appeared 107 times, while Modi had been used just three times. In addition, while Narendra has been used 22 times this time around, there was no mention of it five years ago.
BJP 2019 Manifesto
BJP 2014 Manifesto
A visual representation of the words mentioned the most in the BJP manifesto.
The party’s poll campaign has largely focused on the national security narrative and this, too, was reflected in the vision document as the word ‘secure’ was used 49 times, while ‘border’ and safety were used seven and five times respectively.
On the policy front, infrastructure, women, education and farmers were placed on almost the same pedestal. While the first three words were used 41 times each, the latter was used 40 times.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why Do They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
- Six Months Later, Donald Trump Still Doesn't Know How to Close an Umbrella
- Stadium for AFC Cup Taken Away, Minerva Punjab Set to Shut Down, AIFF And Odisha Govt Pass Blame
- International Space Station is 'Like Gym On Earth', Filled With Bacteria: New Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results