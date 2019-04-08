‘Ensure’ Most Used Word in BJP Manifesto, ‘Nation’ Goes Down a Few Notches From 2014

Even as experts parse through the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party to identify its focus areas heading into the Lok Sabha elections, we gave it a little tech twist to crunch the 45-page document and bring to you the words used most by the saffron party in it.The word cloud generator threw up some interesting statistics, showing where issues like farmer distress, national security, women empowerment, unemployment, economic growth, good governance fall on the priority list of the party.The word most used by the BJP in the ‘sankalp patra’ was ‘ensure’, which appeared 181 times, followed by ‘India’ at 124 and ‘govern’ at 102. A comparison with the 2014 manifesto shows that India was top at ‘135’ five years ago and ‘governing’ was second at 121.The word ‘nation’ had appeared 111 times in BJP’s 2014 manifesto but has been relegated to the seventh slot this time as it was repeated 76 times.That the BJP is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take it to the majority mark is no secret, and the manifesto also confirms it. While the word ‘Modi’ appears 32 times in it, ‘BJP’ has been used only 20 times. The numbers show that the dependence on the PM has only increased.In 2014, the word BJP had appeared 107 times, while Modi had been used just three times. In addition, while Narendra has been used 22 times this time around, there was no mention of it five years ago.A visual representation of the words mentioned the most in the BJP manifesto.The party’s poll campaign has largely focused on the national security narrative and this, too, was reflected in the vision document as the word ‘secure’ was used 49 times, while ‘border’ and safety were used seven and five times respectively.On the policy front, infrastructure, women, education and farmers were placed on almost the same pedestal. While the first three words were used 41 times each, the latter was used 40 times.