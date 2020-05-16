INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ensure No One in Jharkhand Reaches Home on Foot, CM Hemant Soren Directs Officials

Image for representation

Image for representation

The instruction came in the wake of reports of several people walking on the highways to return to their native places.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Share this:

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday asked district administrations to ensure no worker travels on foot to reach home within or outside the state during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

The instruction came in the wake of reports of several people walking on the highways to return to their native places.

All officials of the districts and the police should ensure that any person, be it from Jharkhand or outside, should not walk to his/her destination, Soren said.

He asked officials to take care of such people and directed that they be sent to their destination in groups in buses after undergoing a medical test.

Soren instructed officials to take care of people of other states and approach their respective nodal officers to ensure that they reach their destinations.

It is our responsibility to see that no shramik (worker) faces any difficulty at the borders of Jharkhand, the chief minister said.

Following the chief minister's instruction Jharkhand director general of police M V Rao directed all district senior superintendents of police and SPs to coordinate with the deputy commissioners concerned to ensure compliance on a priority basis, a statement by the state government said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading