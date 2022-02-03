Ensure There Are No Flags or Banners Near Helipads, Centre Tells States as Polls See Increased Chopper Traffic

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states, Union Territories and DGPs not to place ceremonial flags around the helipad during the movement of VIPs and VVIPs.

According to sources, the step has been taken after few incidents were reported where flags placed around the helipad detached from the poles and flew too close to the choppers, hindering safe landing and take-off.

“It has been brought to the notice of this Ministry that during the visit of VIPs, sometimes ceremonial flags are placed around the helipad. Some of these flags get detached from the holding rods during landing/taking off of the helicopter and start floating around,” the Union Home Ministry said in a letter to chief secretaries and police chiefs of all states.

“This creates a hindrance to safe landing/take-off of the helicopter and endangers the lives of the VIPs and the crew. In this regard, it is requested to ensure that no flags/banners, etc are allowed to be put up around the helipad,” the letter added.

A senior government official told News18.com of one such incident in which a senior minister’s helicopter faced issues in landing.

“A cabinet minister whose helicopter was landing at a hilly location faced hurdles due to flags floating around the helipad because of heavy air pressure created by the helicopter. It took time to remove the flags from the spot and after that, the helicopter landed. Other incidents have been reported by air wing of different units earlier as well," the official said.

Given the increased movement of helicopters during election seasons, officials in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have especially been asked to strictly follow the instructions for the safety of VIPs and VVIPs.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation regularly updates guidelines on the operation of VVIP choppers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had already issued detailed guidelines after analysing accident data and previous incidents.

The DGCA, in guidelines issued from time to time, has said that during elections, pilots to be more vigilant. “VIPs, SPG protected persons and other important persons of eminence in public life use air travel frequently for electioneering and other purposes in small aircraft/ helicopters of private/non-scheduled operators. Further, election flying is a highly demanding exercise in terms of skill levels, professionalism and tact," the DGCA had said in a previous letter.

“Long flying hours, a large number of take-offs and landings, weather changes, lack of proper rest and recuperation arrangements, hurriedly prepared helipads, frequent changes in itinerary, time management, highly stressed security arrangement, crowd control, congested airspace, lack of adequate communication and airspace management, commercial interest and language barrier are some of the challenges of election flying," it had said.

“Analysis of earlier accidents/incidents associated with small aircraft/helicopter operations from airstrips/temporary helipads and experience of election flying by the operators have revealed that laid down instructions were violated time and again and safety was jeopardised," the letter added, reiterating strict adherence to safety guidelines.

