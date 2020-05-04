Take the pledge to vote

Ensure There is No Problem in Inter-state Movement of Cargo: Home Ministry to States

The home ministry has issued an advisory to all states, union territories and Central Armed Police Forces, drawing their attention to the health ministry's guidelines and standard operating procedures on safety at work

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
The Union Home Ministry has again asked state governments and union territories to ensure there is no issues related to inter-state movement of cargo and asked truckers to contact its control room number if any problem arises, an official said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava also said seeing increasing cases of police officials contracting COVID-19, the ministry in consultation with the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the health ministry has issued guidelines to protect them while working in the field.

The home ministry has issued an advisory to all states, union territories and Central Armed Police Forces, drawing their attention to the health ministry's guidelines and standard operating procedures on safety at work, she said.

Srivastava said the ministry has asked states to ensure that there are no issues in inter-state cargo movement.

Giving the control room's number '1930' for truckers and load carriers, she said they can contact it if any issue crops up during their movement.

Srivastava said the control room is working round-the-clock and has handled 12,000 complaints till May 3.

In case, they are travelling on any national highway, they can also contact the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) helpline '1033' to lodge any complaint pertaining to lockdown, she said.

