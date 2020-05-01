Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Ensure Uninterrupted Electricity Supply to Consumers: PM Modi to Power Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy, and the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments.

PTI

Updated:May 1, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ensure Uninterrupted Electricity Supply to Consumers: PM Modi to Power Sector
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers.

At a meeting on the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 on it, he also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector, according to an official statement.

PM Modi underlined the significance of the power sector in propelling the economy, and the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments was also discussed at the meeting.

Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were discussed as well, it said.

Discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in supply of coal, the role of public-private partnerships and boosting investment in the power sector.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of State for power, skill and NRE, the government statement said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres