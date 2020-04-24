Ensure Uninterrupted TB Diagnosis, Treatment During Covid-19 Outbreak: Health Ministry to States
The ministry directive includes providing one month of drugs at a time to all tuberculosis patients, either newly diagnosed or have been undergoing treatment, at both public and private healthcare facilities.
Representative image.
The Union Health Ministry has written to all states and Union Territories asking them to ensure all facilities under the National TB Elimination Programme remain fully functional and that there is no interruption in diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis patients notwithstanding the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a health ministry statement, the comprehensive directive includes providing one month of drugs at a time to all tuberculosis patients, either newly diagnosed or have been undergoing treatment, including those suffering from drug-resistant TB, at both public and private healthcare facilities.
"States and UTs are to ensure that patients with or without ID receive medicines at a health facility convenient for them, to prevent any form of interruption in treatment," it stated.
The directives also state that even if a TB patient is unable to approach a health facility, arrangements should be made by to deliver drugs at the doorstep of the patient wherever possible.
Considering the challenges posed due to COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown, the health ministry has issued orders to ensure adequate drugs are available.
The ministry also advised TB patients to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to continue their treatment as prescribed.
"The health of patients and healthcare workers remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic situation," the statement said and asked the states to provide patients the TB toll-free number for redressal of their grievances.
