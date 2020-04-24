Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Ensure Uninterrupted TB Diagnosis, Treatment During Covid-19 Outbreak: Health Ministry to States

The ministry directive includes providing one month of drugs at a time to all tuberculosis patients, either newly diagnosed or have been undergoing treatment, at both public and private healthcare facilities.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ensure Uninterrupted TB Diagnosis, Treatment During Covid-19 Outbreak: Health Ministry to States
Representative image.

The Union Health Ministry has written to all states and Union Territories asking them to ensure all facilities under the National TB Elimination Programme remain fully functional and that there is no interruption in diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis patients notwithstanding the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a health ministry statement, the comprehensive directive includes providing one month of drugs at a time to all tuberculosis patients, either newly diagnosed or have been undergoing treatment, including those suffering from drug-resistant TB, at both public and private healthcare facilities.

"States and UTs are to ensure that patients with or without ID receive medicines at a health facility convenient for them, to prevent any form of interruption in treatment," it stated.

The directives also state that even if a TB patient is unable to approach a health facility, arrangements should be made by to deliver drugs at the doorstep of the patient wherever possible.

Considering the challenges posed due to COVID-19 pandemic and its resultant lockdown, the health ministry has issued orders to ensure adequate drugs are available.

The ministry also advised TB patients to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 and to continue their treatment as prescribed.

"The health of patients and healthcare workers remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic situation," the statement said and asked the states to provide patients the TB toll-free number for redressal of their grievances.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres