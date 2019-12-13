Ensuring Death Penalty for Rapists within 21 Days, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Passes 'Disha' Bill

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

The proposed new law has been named the 'Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 as a tribute to the veterinary doctor who was raped and murdered recently in neighbouring Telangana.

State Home Minister M Sucharita moved the Bill in the Assembly, which the ruling YSR Congress called "revolutionary."

