'Ensuring Peace, Tranquillity is Essential': India Reacts to New Chinese Foreign Min's Remark on LAC Situation

India on Thursday reacted to the new Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang’s recent statement in a US magazine on the border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of the New Delhi-Beijing relationship.

Gang recently said that both India and China are willing to ease the situation at the border and jointly maintain peace along the border. He made the comments in an op-ed article titled How China Sees the World for the American magazine National Interest, four days before his promotion from Chinese envoy to the US to the country’s foreign minister.

In his weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “You are aware of India’s long-standing position - that ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of our relationship."

“So too is the observance of bilateral agreements and refraining from unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the boundary," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

India has been maintaining that the relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.

Gang also remained coy regarding the South China Sea dispute and said that all parties are “consulting on a code of conduct" which will lead to “meaningful rules" for the region.

“In the South China Sea, the status quo is that regional countries are consulting on a code of conduct that will lead to meaningful and effective rules for the region. As to the border issues between China and India, the status quo is that both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly protect peace along their borders," Gang wrote.

When asked about some reports of China allegedly carrying out constructions in areas claimed by the Indian side, the MEA spokesperson said, “I have a lot of faith in our armed forces to defend our territory."

He said discussions were underway between India and China through military and diplomatic channels. These are the mechanisms through which our concerns about Chinese activities are conveyed, he added.

Bagchi said both sides are also focusing on getting back to a degree of normalcy and de-escalation and disengagement at the border.

On January 3, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that China did not observe agreements with India on border issues and that is why there is a “tense situation" between the two neighbours. He pointed out as he explained how Beijing tried to “unilaterally change LAC".

During an interview to Austria’s national broadcaster ORF, Jaishankar had said that India had agreements with China not to mass force in the border areas. However, China did not observe those agreements, “which is why we have the currently tense situation that we do", he said while responding to a question.

“We had an agreement not to unilaterally change the Line of Control (LAC), which they (China) have tried to unilaterally do," he said.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army.

It was the first clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since the fierce face-off in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

The ties between the two countries froze since then with India making it clear that peace and tranquillity at the border is the sine qua non for the overall development of bilateral ties.

The two countries have held 17 rounds of talks so far to resolve the standoff.

(with inputs from PTI)

