Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
CJI Gogoi to Meet UP Chief Secy, Top Cop Today to Review Preparedness as Ayodhya Verdict Countdown Begins

According to sources, the CJI will meet officers of UP to ensure law and order remains intact in UP after the ruling.

Updated:November 8, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday called up Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to ascertain the state's preparedness in the run up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue.

According to sources, the CJI will meet officers of UP to ensure law and order remains intact in UP after the ruling. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also held a late-night video conference with the state's top civil and police officials, divisional commissioners and district magistrates.

The government has decided to deploy two helicopters as standby as a part of the security arrangements. A source said that 20 jails temporary jails have also been set up, while close to rapid reaction force (RRF) will be on vigil at 78 places.

An official release later said the chief minister reviewed the law and order situation in each district and gave necessary directions to ensure normalcy. It was also decided that a state-level control room will be set up in Lucknow. Every district will also have a separate control room, the release said.

Adityanath warned that strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb the law and order. The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit before November 17.

