17 Lakh Ineligible People Took PMAY 'Back Door’, Made Room for Themselves on WB List | Exclusive

Around 17 lakh ineligible people made it to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal through the back door, the state government’s verification drive has revealed.

In 2018, around 56 lakh names were on the PMAY allotment list. After the drive that began this year, the number is around 39 lakh, which means 30% names have been deleted.

News18 has been consistently reporting on the drive, wherein names of people owning bungalows were found on the list. When New18 visited some of these people, they gave the classic refrain – “The bungalow is owned by the father-in-law or brother, so we need a government house.”

The drive and large-scale deletions, however, has now led to a political war of words.

HOW ARE NAMES INCLUDED IN PMAY?

Those in need of a house can apply for one under the PMAY scheme

After the application, government officials verify the details in the form

The list is then sent to the Gram Sabha, which gives the final approval.

As the Gram Sabha gives the approval, the role of the Pradhan becomes very important. Locals in villages claim this is the source of corruption, alleging the Pradhans use their power to incorporate names of those who already own houses.

Experts say amid the corruption charges, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants to project a clean image and hence has ordered the drive.

APPROXIMATE DELETIONS

News 18 has the district-wise data of the deleted entries:

North Dinajpur: 44% Jhargram: 42% South Dinajpur: 42% Murshidabad: 38% Birbhum: 38% East Medinipur: 38% North 24 Paraganas: 34% Howrah: 32% Alipurduar: 29% West Medinipur: 29% Jalpaiguri: 27% Hooghly: 27.59% Maldah: 27% Siliguri: 26% Purulia: 22% East Burdwan: 22% Bankura: 20% Nadia: 20% West Bardhaman: 18.48% South 24 Parganas: 15%

OPPN ATTACK

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up in arms to take up this issue in Panchayat. Speaking to News18, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, “Our honourable PM is sending money for the homeless, but here the Pradhan and Upapradhan are helping people with cars get their names on the list. CM Mamata Banerjee knows everything. This verification is a drama.”

The TMC gives its logic. Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said, “The government is carrying out a drive to clean the list. The Panchayat is deleting the wrong names. Already 17 lakh names have been deleted. Show me one government that does it.”

The move has led to protests in every district. Will it impact the panchayat elections? Only time will tell.

