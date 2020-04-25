Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Entire Delhi Not a Hotspot: Delhi Health Minister on Lockdown Relaxations

Satyendar Jain was replying to a query on whether the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Entire Delhi Not a Hotspot: Delhi Health Minister on Lockdown Relaxations
A file photo shows trucks parked at an inland container depot in New Delhi after India's lockdown was extended. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital but the entire city is not a hotspot.

Jain was replying to a query on whether the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this week said the lockdown will continue as usual in the national capital and no relaxation of prohibitions will be allowed before a review meeting of experts on April 27.

"There are 92 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi. The entire district or the entire city is not (a hotspot)," he said.

The health minister also said the rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in Delhi has now slowed down to 13 days, from lesser number of days earlier.

Delhi has so far witnessed 2,514 coronavirus cases. These include 138 people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, he said.

Of all the cases, 857 people have recovered completely, while 53 have died. Twenty-nine patients are in the ICU, the minister added.

On plasma therapy trials, Jain said, "We have tried it on six patients. Two patients got it four days ago, two on Thursday and two on Friday. Those who got it four days ago have almost recovered. The results are encouraging."

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a fresh order Friday night, allowing all shops in rural areas to open. "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open," the order said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres