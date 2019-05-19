English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entire Election Revolves Around PM Modi, Says Early Bird Adityanath After Casting Vote
Adityanath cast his vote at the Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhoolelal Temple in Gorakhpur at 7 am.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Image: PTI)
Gorakhpur: As voting got underway for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among the first voters to exercise his franchise on Sunday.
Adityanath cast his vote at the Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhoolelal Temple in Gorakhpur at 7 am.
Speaking to reporters after voting, he said, "People are fighting this election for nation's interest and if someone cannot understand this thing, his IQ is questionable. The entire election revolved around Modiji. With big achievements of his government during the last five years, the BJP will win the election.
Ram Bhuwal Nishad, the SP-BSP alliance candidate also voted at Daunadih Prathmik Vidyalaya booth number 295 at 7.30 am.
Union minister of state for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla also exercised his franchise in Gorakhpur. He said BJP candidate Ravi Kishan will win with more than 3 lakh votes and the BJP will form government at the Centre.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
