‘Entire Neighbourhood, Minus One, Has Been a Good Story’: Jaishankar’s Dig at Pakistan
Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US.
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)
New Delhi: The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. "I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Jaishankar said in reference to Pakistan.
