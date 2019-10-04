Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Entire Neighbourhood, Minus One, Has Been a Good Story’: Jaishankar’s Dig at Pakistan

Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
‘Entire Neighbourhood, Minus One, Has Been a Good Story’: Jaishankar’s Dig at Pakistan
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. "I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Jaishankar said in reference to Pakistan.

Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US.

