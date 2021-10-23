'Entire World Looking at Indian Success': PM Modi Chairs Meet with Covid Vaccine Bigwigs | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with domestic vaccine manufacturers and heaped praises on their efforts leading to India achieving the 100-crore vaccination milestone.

The interaction was attended by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his MoS Bharati Pawar; and MoS Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba. Among the vaccine bigwigs, Cyrus and Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Dr Krishna and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, were present.

During the meet, vaccine manufacturers exalted PM Modi for his “vision and dynamic leadership” in the country’s inoculation drive.

Besides the Poonawallas and Ellas, the meeting was also graced by Pankaj and Shervil Patel (Zydus Cadila), Mahima Datla and Narender Mantela (Biological E. Ltd), Dr Sanjay Singh and Satish Ramanlal Mehta (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd), Satish Reddy and Deepak Sapra (Dr. Reddy’s Lab) and Dr. Rajesh and Harshit Jain (Panacea Biotec Ltd).

Here are the top 10 quotes of PM Modi from Saturday’s interaction:

- PM Modi exhorted that the country needed to institutionalise the best practices learned during the last one-and-a-half years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

- The Prime Minister said that the vaccine manufacturers have played a big role in the success story of India.

- PM Modi appreciated their hard work and confidence given by them during the pandemic.

- He added that India must turn the pandemic into an opportunity to modify our practises, in tune with the global standards.

- “The entire world is looking up to India,” PM Modi said in the backdrop of the success of the vaccination drive.

- Besides, in a bid to boost the morale of the vaccine makers, M Modi said that they should continuously work together to be ready to face future challenges.

- PM Modi praised the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers that has resulted in India crossing the 100 crore vaccination milestone.

Meanwhile, the top vaccine makers noted that “had the country been following old norms, there would have been considerable delay and they would not have been able to reach the vaccination level that we have attained till now".

