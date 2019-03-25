English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Entrepreneur Dimple Dugar Joins BJP as Vice-President of Maharashtra Transport Union
Entrepreneur Dimple Dugar made her political debut on Friday by joining the BJP as the working Mahsrashtra state vice president of the Nav Bharatiya Shiv Vahtuk Sanghata, a BJP-affiliated national transport union.
The union, which has 7.5 lakh members, was launched in January by union minister Nitin Gadkari at an event where actress Isha Kippikar was appointed as the national executive chairman of ladies transport wing of the BJP.
The 34-year-old entrepreneur is the director for Brand Films & Content Films. In the past, she has also been the president of International Graduate Students Organisation at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) and has also served at the Kolkata Police Traffic Warden Officer, where she received the best trainee award.
Hailing from a non-film background, Dimple has finished her MBA from NYIT and has also been the recipient of the Most Esteemed American award Who’s Who among Students in American where her biography was published in 2008 at the age of 21.
