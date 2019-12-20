Entry, Exit Gates of 13 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Amid Massive Mobilisation Against CAA
The DMRC had earlier closed Delhi Gate, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations. The total number of stations closed on Friday now stands at 13.
Police personnel stop a commuter as temporary barricades are set up during restrictions in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after Friday prayers, at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi, Friday, December 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the gates of 13 metro stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of anti-CAA agitators in the national capital, which has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
"Entry & exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
Earlier, Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden stations were closed.
"Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," the DMRC had tweeted.
In all, 13 metro stations are closed.
