Entry, Exit Gates Of Few Delhi Metro Stations Closed In View Of Protest Over Hathras Gang-rape Case

New Delhi: The entry and exit gates of a few stations of Delhi Metro were closed on Friday in view of protest here over the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, officials said. Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital to demand justice for the young victim.

“Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed,” the DMRC tweeted as the protest began to grow.

All three stations fall in the vicinity of the protest venue in central Delhi. The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate but was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor