Environment Minister Sanctions Regional Centre of Institute to Study Himalayan Ecology in Ladakh
The GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) has five existing centres at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and New Delhi.
(Photo courtesy: GETTY IMAGES/ File)
New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of an institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is set to become a union territory on Thursday.
Sharing it through a tweet, Javadekar said, "Happy to sanction Regional Centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development at Ladakh to study the Himalayan ecology."
The GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) has five existing centres at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and New Delhi.
With the sanction of one in Ladakh, the institute will have six centres.
The GBPIHED was established as an autonomous research and development institute by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 1988-89 with its headquarters at Kosi-Katarmal, Uttarakhand.
"However, most of the Trans Himalayan zone, which includes biogeographic provinces like Ladakh mountains Tibetan Plateau could not be adequately benefitted by the projects to be coordinated by the institute owing to its geographical remoteness," an official from the ministry said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- At Bachchans' Diwali Party, Shah Rukh Khan Saves Aishwarya Rai's Manager from Fire
- KGF Star Yash, Wife Radhika Pandit Blessed with Second Child
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Brave 11-Year-Old Zimbabwean Girl Wrestles Crocodile, Frees Friend From Reptile's Grasp
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10