Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Environment Minister Sanctions Regional Centre of Institute to Study Himalayan Ecology in Ladakh

The GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) has five existing centres at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and New Delhi.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Environment Minister Sanctions Regional Centre of Institute to Study Himalayan Ecology in Ladakh
(Photo courtesy: GETTY IMAGES/ File)

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of an institute to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is set to become a union territory on Thursday.

Sharing it through a tweet, Javadekar said, "Happy to sanction Regional Centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development at Ladakh to study the Himalayan ecology."

The GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) has five existing centres at Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and New Delhi.

With the sanction of one in Ladakh, the institute will have six centres.

The GBPIHED was established as an autonomous research and development institute by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 1988-89 with its headquarters at Kosi-Katarmal, Uttarakhand.

"However, most of the Trans Himalayan zone, which includes biogeographic provinces like Ladakh mountains Tibetan Plateau could not be adequately benefitted by the projects to be coordinated by the institute owing to its geographical remoteness," an official from the ministry said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram