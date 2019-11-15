Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Environment Ministry Issues Statement on Officials' Absence from Parliamentary Panel Meeting

A statement issued by a spokesperson said the ministry was represented by the deputy secretary and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials at the meeting convened by Parliament's Standing Committee on Urban Development.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Environment Ministry Issues Statement on Officials' Absence from Parliamentary Panel Meeting
Tourists wear anti-pollution masks amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: With eyebrows being raised on the absence of top environment ministry officials from a key parliamentary panel meeting on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the ministry clarified on Friday that some of its officials were present during the deliberations, while one was busy in a crucial Supreme Court hearing.

A statement issued by a spokesperson said the ministry was represented by the deputy secretary and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials at the meeting convened by Parliament's Standing Committee on Urban Development.

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference that he would look into the matter.

"I will find out and investigate," he said when asked about it.

The ministry spokesperson said the joint secretary could not attend the meeting as she was to appear in a matter in the Supreme Court.

"Also, detailed notes were submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development prior, as was asked," he added.

According to sources, top officials of the environment ministry, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal commissioners stayed away from the meeting held here on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram