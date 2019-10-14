Take the pledge to vote

'Environment Protection Our Tradition': UP CM Adityanath Appeals to Farmers to Avoid Burning Crop Residue

Yogi Adityanath said attempts should be made by the departments concerned to promote techniques among the farmers that the stubble is converted into organic fertilizer

PTI

October 14, 2019
'Environment Protection Our Tradition': UP CM Adityanath Appeals to Farmers to Avoid Burning Crop Residue
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to the farmers of the state to avoid burning crop residue as its damages the environment.

He asked the departments concerned to create awareness among the farmers about the ill-effects of stubble burning. "Animals do not get their rightful share of fodder due to stubble burning. The practice also kills the friendly bacteria and fungi present in abundance in the soil. Thus stubble burning permanently damages the environment and fertility of the soil," Adityanath said.

He was addressing a workshop on National Clean Air Programme organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

He said attempts should be made by the departments concerned to promote techniques among the farmers that the stubble is converted into organic fertilizer."Over the years, environmental pollution has emerged as a serious global problem. Love for nature and use of technology can help overcome this serious problem," the chief minister said.

"Environment protection has been our tradition," he added. Adityanath said his government "successfully" experimented with waste management during the religious event, Kumbh.

"

The divinity, magnificence and cleanliness of Kumbh was appreciated all over the world. This proves that the problem of pollution can be overcome to a large extent if we plan effectively," he said in a statement issued by the government.

