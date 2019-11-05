EPF Scam: Yogi Adityanath Govt Transfers UPPCL Managing Director
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have demanded that Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and the principal secretary of his department be dismissed.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has removed the power secretary and managing director of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited over the alleged employees' provident fund (EPF) scam in the state-owned company, an official said.
The late Sunday night move comes after the Opposition attacked the BJP government over investments of more than Rs 2,600 crore of the UPPCL EPF in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.
Aparna U has been shifted to the irrigation department as secretary. M Devraj, who has returned from central deputation, will be the new power secretary and UPPCL managing director, a government spokesperson said.
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have demanded that Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and the principal secretary of his department be dismissed.
The SP also demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the scam.
Congress workers held a protest demonstration over the issue in Lucknow and demanded the dismissal of Sharma, saying that a scam of this magnitude cannot take place without the "connivance" of the minister.
Last Saturday, the state government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter.
The state government had on Sunday claimed that the "dubious" decision was taken by the previous government headed by Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in April 2014 and the process of investment was further carried forward in 2016.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- Scientists Spot the Tiniest Black Hole with Lowest Mass Which is 3.3 Times the Sun
- Bigg Boss 13 First Finale Eviction: Fans Unhappy with Rashami, Devoleena, Shefali's Elimination
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- BTS Star Jungkook Under Investigation After Car Accident