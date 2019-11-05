Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

EPF Scam: Former Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation MD AP Mishra Arrested

The state government had earlier recommended a CBI probe in the case and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the director general of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to investigate the case.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
EPF Scam: Former Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation MD AP Mishra Arrested
Image for representation.

Lucknow: Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

"Mishra has been arrested... Economic Offence Wing of the state police is probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told PTI.

An FIR was filed at the Hazratganj police station here on Sunday against Praveen Kumar Gupta, the then secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees' Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then director, finance, of the UPPCL.

Both Gupta and Dwivedi were arrested on the same day.

The state government had earlier recommended a CBI probe in the case and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the director general of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to investigate the case till the CBI takes over the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram