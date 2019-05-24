English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EPFO 2019 Associate Recruitment 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation Announces Vacancy For 280 posts, Apply at epfindia.gov.in
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has published an online notification to announce Assistant Vacancies Recruitment 2019.
EPFO Associate Recruitment 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has published an online notification to announce Assistant Vacancies Recruitment 2019. According to the notice, EPFO will be conducting an online examination on July 30 and 31 to recruit 280 candidates for the post of Associates at EPFO. All the candidates who are interested in applying for 2019 EPFO Vacancy can apply online through the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.
The window to apply online for EPFO Associate posts 2019 will open on May 30 and will close on June 25. The EPFO call letters, EPFO Admit Cards will be available on EPFO official website from July 20, 2019. While the EPFO Recruitment Phase-I, EPFO Preliminary Exam will take place on July 30 and 31, the EPFO Main Examination, EPFO Examination Phase-II will take place after the announcement of results for EPFO Exam Phase-I.
EPFO Associate Recruitment 2019: Here’s How to Apply Online
Step 1: Go to the EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT-2019 IN EPFO" link
Step 3: Register your candidature by choosing ‘Click here for Registration’ link
Step 4: Enter Name, Contact details and Email-id
Step 5: Fill in your application and click on ‘SUBMIT’ link after completing your application.
Step 6: You will receive a confirmation message for your application submission on your mail.
It is to be noted, that the candidate should be between 20 to 27 years of age as on June 25, 2019 to apply for EPFO Recruitment 2019. There is age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC, government employees, and candidates with disability.
