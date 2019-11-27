Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

EPFO ASO Final Result 2019: EPF Releases Result for Assistant Recruitment at epfindia.gov.in

The EPFO ASO Final Result 2019 has been released at the official website of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation at epfindia.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
EPFO ASO Final Result 2019: EPF Releases Result for Assistant Recruitment at epfindia.gov.in
EPFO logo. (File photo)

EPFO ASO Final Result 2019 | The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, also known as EPFO, has announced the final Examination result for post of Assistant Section Officer on Tuesday, November 26. The EPFO, which works under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has released the EPFO ASO final result on its official website. The final result of the direct recruitment examination to the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer or ASO) can be checked online on epfindia.gov.in.

The Main (Phase-II) examination for the EPFO ASO direct recruitment was held on November 7, 2019. There were a total of 240 vacancies announce for the EPFO Assistants post. A total of 3049 candidates had qualified to seat the Phase II examination. Based on their performances, EPFO has released a list of selected candidates on their official website.

EPFO Assistant Mains Result: How to check the result

EPFO Assistant Result of Mains exam 2019 has been declared.

Step 1: On the EPFO home page at epfindia.gov.in, go to Recruitments section under miscellaneous tab

Step 2: Click on PDF ahead of the link that reads ‘Final Result of the Direct Recruitment Examination (ASO)

Step 3: In the PDF, enter your name or roll number in the search bar

Step 4: If you are selected, your name will be highlighted in the PDF

The category-wise cut-off has been declared for EPFO ASO Main Examination 2019. For the unreserved category, the minimum requirement is 184.17, which is 176.43 for OBC. For SC and ST, the cut-off is 160.76 and 145.21, respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram