EPFO ASO Final Result 2019: EPF Releases Result for Assistant Recruitment at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO ASO Final Result 2019 | The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, also known as EPFO, has announced the final Examination result for post of Assistant Section Officer on Tuesday, November 26. The EPFO, which works under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has released the EPFO ASO final result on its official website. The final result of the direct recruitment examination to the post of Assistants (Assistant Section Officer or ASO) can be checked online on epfindia.gov.in.

The Main (Phase-II) examination for the EPFO ASO direct recruitment was held on November 7, 2019. There were a total of 240 vacancies announce for the EPFO Assistants post. A total of 3049 candidates had qualified to seat the Phase II examination. Based on their performances, EPFO has released a list of selected candidates on their official website.

EPFO Assistant Mains Result: How to check the result

EPFO Assistant Result of Mains exam 2019 has been declared.

Step 1: On the EPFO home page at epfindia.gov.in, go to Recruitments section under miscellaneous tab

Step 2: Click on PDF ahead of the link that reads ‘Final Result of the Direct Recruitment Examination (ASO)

Step 3: In the PDF, enter your name or roll number in the search bar

Step 4: If you are selected, your name will be highlighted in the PDF

The category-wise cut-off has been declared for EPFO ASO Main Examination 2019. For the unreserved category, the minimum requirement is 184.17, which is 176.43 for OBC. For SC and ST, the cut-off is 160.76 and 145.21, respectively.

