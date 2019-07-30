EPFO Assistant 2019 Prelims: Follow These Tips to Score High Marks in Employees’ Provident Fund Exams

EPFO Assistant 2019 Prelims Exam | The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is conducting EPFO Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31. The two-day long EPFO Assistant 2019 Examination is being conducted to fill in a total of 280 vacancies in the organisation. Those who will clear the exam will get hired as EPFO Assistant and will get the pay scale as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

While the competition level of the EPFO Assistant 2019 Prelims Exam is high, a total of only 280 candidates will be selected after the two-round EPFO Assistant Examination 2019. The competition level of the exam will be high as several candidates have applied for the EPFO Assistant Examination. To crack the EPFO Assistant Prelims 2019, one has to know the pattern and syllabus completely.

The EPFO Assistant Prelim 2019 Exam is being conducted online. A total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked from three sections, which includes Numerical Ability, Reasoning and English. Expect for English section, the rest two sections will be bilingual, both English and Hindi. To do each section, a candidate will be given a time limit of 20 minutes. Each question carries the weightage of 1 mark, while there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Here are five last minutes tips to keep in mind if you are appearing for EPFO Assistant 2019 Prelims Exam:

1. Revise Important Topics

It is important to know the important sections in all three sections and the aspirant should focus on revising the important topics thoroughly. Do not miss out these topics in order to score high marks.

2. Keep more focus on Accuracy

As the competition is high and the vacancies are less, along with negative marking, the candidate should focus on doing more accurate answers in the EPFO Assistant 2019 exam. To achieve this, candidates should undertake online mock tests or practice papers.

3. Time Management

Since there is a total of 100 questions, will a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section, a candidate should not take more than 1 minute to answer a question in the EPFO Assistant Prelims Exam 2019. If a question is taking too much time, skip it, rather than answering it wrong.

4. Carry Admit Card, ID Proof & Photograph

Do not forget to carry necessary documents like EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019, photograph and original ID proof along with you. Candidates often tend to follow it in the hurry. Please note that the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without the EPFO Admit Card.

5. Reach Exam Centre Before time

A well beginning is half done. Try to reach the examination centre for EPFO Assistant Exam 2019 before the gates close. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully on the EPFO Assistant Admit Card 2019.